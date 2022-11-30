Home Business

India GDP grows at 6.3 per cent in July-September quarter

Earlier this month, in an article published in the Reserve Bank of India bulletin, the GDP growth was pegged at 6.1-6.3 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Published: 30th November 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 06:22 PM

India GDP

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's economy grew by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal, official data released on Wednesday showed.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Analysts had projected the Indian economy would expand at half of the growth rate of 13.5 per cent recorded in April-June quarter this fiscal.

According to rating agency Icra, the GDP was likely to grow at 6.5 per cent while State Bank of India in its report, projected the growth rate at 5.8 per cent for July-September, 2022.

Earlier this month, in an article published in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin, the GDP growth was pegged at 6.1-6.3 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

China registered an economic growth rate of 3.9 per cent in July-September, 2022.

GDP is derived as the sum of the gross value added (GVA) at basic prices, plus all taxes on products, less all subsidies on products. The total tax revenue used for GDP compilation includes non-GST revenue as well as GST revenue.

