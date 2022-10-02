Home Business

PVR case: Sebi penalises three individuals for violating insider trading norms

The order came after Sebi conducted an examination in respect of the corporate announcements made by the company to verify if those were genuine for the period April 2018 to August 2019.

Published: 02nd October 2022 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed fines totalling Rs 6 lakh on three individuals for violating the insider trading norms in the shares of PVR Ltd.

The individuals - - Gautam Dutta (Noticee 1), NC Gupta (Noticee 2) and Pramod Arora (Noticee 3) -- were the designated persons/ employees of the company and are collectively referred to as noticees', Sebi said in an order on Friday.

The order came after Sebi initiated adjudication proceedings against Dutta, Gupta and Arora while dealing in the shares of PVR allegedly in violation of PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) rules for the period April 2014 to March 2017.

The regulator found that Dutta had conducted contra trades during the trading window closure period in the shares of PVR for which he did not take pre-clearances from the board of the company.

Further, for some of the trades, he did not make disclosures, thereby violating the PIT regulations.

In addition, Gupta did contra trades, for which no pre-clearance was taken from the board as well.

However, for some of the trades clearance was incorrectly taken by Gupta from the company's Senior Vice President instead of the board of directors of the company and non-disclosure of trades on Gupta's part exceeding Rs 5 lakh each in value to PVR in contravention of the insider trading regulations.

Sebi noted that Arora too has conducted contra trades, trades during the closure of trading window, where he did not obtain pre-clearances from the company and further there was non-disclosure of trades exceeding Rs 5 lakh each in value to PVR, thereby violating the PIT rules.

However, Dutta, Gupta and Arora have remitted the profits accrued from their contra trades to PVR Ltd and the company in turn paid the respective disgorged amounts of profit to market watchdog's Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF), as per the order.

"Noticees 1, 2 and 3 were respectively - CEO Operations, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, and Chief Development Officer, and were "designated persons of the company". They were required to comply with the provisions of pre-clearance of trades in terms of the model code of conduct rules framed by the company and disclosure norms under the PIT rules. However, they failed to follow that thereby violating the norms," Sebi's Adjudicating Officer N Hariharan said.

Also, Dutta and Arora despite receiving information from the company regarding the closure of the trading window conducted trades in the shares of the PVR, violating the PIT rules.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, Sebi slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on an individual for violating disclosure norms in the matter of Urja Global Ltd.

The order came after Sebi conducted an examination in respect of the corporate announcements made by the company to verify if those were genuine for the period April 2018 to August 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI insider trading PVR case
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp