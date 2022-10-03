Home Business

Spotlight on Large Cap Funds  

In the last column, we commenced a discussion on Large Cap Funds. In this column, we shall turn the spotlight on some of the funds with larger Assets under Management (AUM).

Published: 03rd October 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Mutual Funds

For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)

By Ashok Kumar
Express News Service

In the last column, we commenced a discussion on Large Cap Funds. In this column, we shall turn the spotlight on some of the funds with larger Assets under Management (AUM). These funds include Axis Bluechip Fund, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, HDFC Top 100 Fund and SBI Bluechip Fund.

Axis Bluechip Fund has an AUM of R36,980 crore, and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 88% in equity with the residue in debt and cash or cash-equivalents. Its current holdings are approximately 98% in giant and large-cap and 2% in mid-cap.

The top holdings are in the financial, technology and services sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 15.80%, 12.87% and 13.56%, respectively. Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has an AUM of R33,747 crore, and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 99% in equity with the residue in cash or cash-equivalents. Its current holdings are approximately 81% in giant and large-cap, 17% in mid-cap and 2% in small-cap. The top holdings of this fund are in the financial, technology and energy sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 17.60%, 11.78% and 14.33%, respectively.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has an AUM of R33,739 crore, and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 91% in equity with the residue in debt and cash or cash-equivalents. Its current holdings are approximately 88% in giant and large-cap, 11% in mid-cap and around 1% in small-cap. The top holdings of this fund are in the financial, energy and technology sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 19.14%, 12.23% and 13.75%, respectively.

SBI Bluechip Fund has an AUM of R34,043 crore, and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 94% in equity with the residue in cash or cash-equivalents. Its current holdings are approximately 88% in giant 
and large-cap and 12% in mid-cap. The fund’s top holdings are in the financial, automobile and technology sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 18.77%, 11.21% and 12.85%, respectively.

HDFC Top 100 Fund has an AUM of R22,306 crore, and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 97% in equity with the residue in  debt and cash or cash-equivalents. Its current holdings are approximately 92% in giant and large-cap and 8% in mid-caps.

The fund’s top holdings are in the financial, technology and energy sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-yearand 7-year time period are 16.58%, 11.02% and 12.78%, respectively. There is a school of thought that the Large Cap category is the one where passive funds (Index Funds) will outperform their active counterparts. Perhaps so, but it is always better to have a broader and longer data canvas before concluding emphatically.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Large Cap Funds Assets under Management
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp