Home Business

India’s merchandise export falls 3.5 per cent in September due to global slowdown

However, the country’s merchandise export in April-September 2022-23 was at USD 229.05 billion, an increase of 15.54% over USD 198.25 billion in April-September 2021-22.

Published: 05th October 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

trade, imports, exports, import, export, trade deficit

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise exports in the month of September declined by 3.52% to USD 32.62 billion on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to slowdown in some developed economies, commerce ministry said on Tuesday.  However, the country’s merchandise export in April-September 2022-23 was at USD 229.05 billion, an increase of 15.54% over USD 198.25 billion in April-September 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum exports in September 2022 stood at USD 26.54 billion, registering a negative growth of only 7.25% over non-petroleum exports of USD 28.62 billion in September 2021. However, due to post-Covid economic recovery, overall exports in April -September 2022-23 stood at USD 229.05 billion, 15.54% more than what was registered in last year.

In addition, India’s merchandise import registered an on-year increase of 5.44% in September to USD 59.35 billion. Merchandise imports in the first half of the calendar year was at USD 378.53 billion, up 37.89% on-year-on basis.

The trade deficit in September 2022 was USD 26.72 billion, while it was USD149.47 billion during April -September 2022-23. However, the trade deficit in September 2022 was an improvement over trade deficit of USD 28.68 billion in August 2022, the ministry said. It is to be noted that the trade deficit was USD 149.47 billion during April-September 2022-23, as against USD 76.25 billion during the same period of previous year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global slowdown India’s merchandise import India merchandise export
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp