Inflation a global phenomenon, yet some are hit most

After a decade of stable price increases across most major economies, 2022 saw that situation taking a 180-degree turn. The combination of lower productivity, strong fiscal/monetary stimulus during the pandemic, and less capital expenditures in the commodities space, acted as a vicious mix, leading even to double-digit inflation numbers.

Although this has become a global phenomenon, some G20 countries stand out for the worse, mainly because the above-mentioned factors are aggravated by political issues and a lack of confidence in the monetary authorities.

Turkey

At the top of this infamous list is Turkey, where inflation reached 83.45% in September 2022. The main reasons for that are transport, food, and housing, but on top of that, the Turkish Lira has been on a downward spiral for more than a year now.

With no central bank independence, the Turkish president has constantly pushed for lowering interest rates, even if the cure for inflation is the complete opposite approach. Based on his views, by lowering the TRY exchange rate, the country can gain more competitiveness when exporting goods/services.

Thus far the recipe fails to deliver any positive results and “Erdoganomics”, as they are commonly called, show once again that fiscal and monetary discipline are a must when the goal is to restore confidence.

Argentina

The second-largest inflation number was registered by Argentina, a country that has been struggling with price rise for years. The August figure shows that prices increased 78.5% when compared to a year ago, putting added pressure on consumers and businesses.

Argentina is well-known for financing its economy with external debt, which creates currency risks when the exchange rate falls.

Russia

The war in Ukraine hit the Russian economy hard with the West imposing crippling sanctions. Inflation peaked at 17.3% in April 2022 but continues to remain elevated, since the September figure was 13.7%.

Although a big player in the energy space, the country relied on technology and services imports. With foreign companies leaving Russia due to geopolitical tensions, local companies need to fill the gaps, and increasing productivity can’t happen overnight. Compared to Turkey, the Russian Central Bank acted fast, right after the start of the war, lifting interest rates to as high as 20%. Now that inflation is weakening, rate cuts have been provided over the past few months.

United Kingdom (UK)

One of the least expected countries to be on this list is the UK, considering it’s one of the most developed nations and strongest economies in the world. However, the combination of Brexit, pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a long streak of political upheavals drove inflation towards 10% this year.

Pressure on the Pound, generated by promises for exaggerated fiscal spending, did not ease inflationary troubles. The BoE has been one of the first major central banks to hike interest rates, yet that has not been enough to keep the exchange rate and interest rates markets operating smoothly.

