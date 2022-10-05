Home Business

Inflation a global phenomenon, yet some are hit most

Published: 05th October 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Inflation; growth

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

After a decade of stable price increases across most major economies, 2022 saw that situation taking a 180-degree turn. The combination of lower productivity, strong fiscal/monetary stimulus during the pandemic, and less capital expenditures in the commodities space, acted as a vicious mix, leading even to double-digit inflation numbers.

Although this has become a global phenomenon, some G20 countries stand out for the worse, mainly because the above-mentioned factors are aggravated by political issues and a lack of confidence in the monetary authorities.

Turkey

At the top of this infamous list is Turkey, where inflation reached 83.45% in September 2022. The main reasons for that are transport, food, and housing, but on top of that, the Turkish Lira has been on a downward spiral for more than a year now.

With no central bank independence, the Turkish president has constantly pushed for lowering interest rates, even if the cure for inflation is the complete opposite approach. Based on his views, by lowering the TRY exchange rate, the country can gain more competitiveness when exporting goods/services.

Thus far the recipe fails to deliver any positive results and “Erdoganomics”, as they are commonly called, show once again that fiscal and monetary discipline are a must when the goal is to restore confidence.

Argentina

The second-largest inflation number was registered by Argentina, a country that has been struggling with price rise for years. The August figure shows that prices increased 78.5% when compared to a year ago, putting added pressure on consumers and businesses.

Argentina is well-known for financing its economy with external debt, which creates currency risks when the exchange rate falls. For traders who choose to work with brokers like easyMarkets, the Peso is not a currency of interest, mainly due to fundamental issues faced by the country.

Russia

The war in Ukraine hit the Russian economy hard with the West imposing crippling sanctions. Inflation peaked at 17.3% in April 2022 but continues to remain elevated, since the September figure was 13.7%.

Although a big player in the energy space, the country relied on technology and services imports. With foreign companies leaving Russia due to geopolitical tensions, local companies need to fill the gaps, and increasing productivity can’t happen overnight. Compared to Turkey, the Russian Central Bank acted fast, right after the start of the war, lifting interest rates to as high as 20%. Now that inflation is weakening, rate cuts have been provided over the past few months.

United Kingdom (UK)

One of the least expected countries to be on this list is the UK, considering it’s one of the most developed nations and strongest economies in the world. However, the combination of Brexit, pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a long streak of political upheavals drove inflation towards 10% this year.

Pressure on the Pound, generated by promises for exaggerated fiscal spending, did not ease inflationary troubles. The BoE has been one of the first major central banks to hike interest rates, yet that has not been enough to keep the exchange rate and interest rates markets operating smoothly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp