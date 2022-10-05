Home Business

Wipro calls back staff to office from October 10

In an internal note, the company told employees, that starting October 10, Wipro’s offices in India will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro has asked employees to work from the office from October 10. This development comes after the company fired 300 employees for moonlighting or dual employment recently.

In an internal note, the company told employees, “Starting October 10, Wipro’s offices in India will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We will not be open on Wednesdays.” It has asked employees to work from the office on at least three of these four days. “This will help us enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility,” it said. When asked about it, Wipro told TNIE, “Wipro has adopted a flexible, hybrid approach in our return to office policy.”

It added, “Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences as well as opportunities and build meaningful relationships at work.”

Meanwhile on the issue of delay in onboarding freshers, Wipro has said in a statement that it will honour all offer letters that have been made to deserving candidates, in a phased manner. Meanwhile, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has said they received information from students who were given offer letters by Wipro between September 2021 and January 2022, and that the company has been postponing the joining or onboarding date.

“These students and employees have rejected offers from other companies keeping their faith in Wipro that someday the company will hire them,” Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES said in the letter to the ministry of labour and employment. IT services companies have been drawing ire for delaying the process of onboarding freshers. Wipro in a statement said, “Wipro can confirm that it will honour all offer letters that have been made to deserving candidates, in a phased manner.” 

