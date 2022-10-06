Home Business

RBI asks credit info companies to appoint internal ombudsman by April 1

The RBI had said the move will provide a cost-free alternate redressal mechanism to customers of regulated entities for grievances against CICs.

Published: 06th October 2022 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

A guard at RBI office

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank on Thursday asked Credit Information Companies to appoint internal ombudsman by April 1 next year in order to improve the efficiency of their grievance redressal mechanisms.

The Internal Ombudsman (IO) will not handle complaints received directly from the complainants or members of the public and, instead, deal only with the complaints that have already been examined by the CIC but have been partly or wholly rejected by the CIC, the RBI said in a circular.

In order to make the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS) 2021 more broad based, the central bank in August this year had decided to bring CICs also under the ambit of the scheme.

The RBI had said the move will provide a cost-free alternate redressal mechanism to customers of regulated entities for grievances against CICs.

The RBI on Thursday issued a circular on appointment of internal ombudsman by CICs.

"Every CIC shall appoint the internal ombudsman for a fixed term of not less than three years, but not exceeding five years." the circular said, and the CIC will have to ensure that the post of the IO does not remain vacant at any point of time.

It further said complaints related to fraud and misappropriation, except those resulting from deficiency in service, if any, on the part of the CIC, will not be handled by the IO.

As per the circular, the internal ombudsman will report to the Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer of the CIC administratively, and to the Board functionally.

The areas relating to customer service and customer grievance redressal will be a part of the supervisory review undertaken by the Reserve Bank.

Further, the Reserve Bank will review the cases where the decision of the IO has not been accepted by the CIC, the RBI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank Credit Information Companies Appoint internal ombudsman grievance redressal
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp