Home Business

Sensex climbs 513 points in early trade

The domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday for the Dussehra festival.

Published: 06th October 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a positive note on Thursday amid fresh foreign capital inflows and mixed trends in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 513.29 points to 58,578.76 in early trade.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 154.5 points to 17,428.80.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Maruti and Axis Bank were among the winners. However, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended marginally lower on Wednesday.

The domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday for the Dussehra festival.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE benchmark had jumped 1,276.66 points or 2.25 per cent to settle at 58,065.47. The Nifty rallied 386.95 points or 2.29 per cent to end at 17,274.30.

FIIs and DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) turning net buyers in Tuesday's trade coupled with the US dollar index softening against major currencies could help sustain the buying momentum, according to Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.13 per cent to 93.49 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,344.63 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSE BSE Stocks Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp