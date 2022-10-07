Home Business

SpiceJet to get Rs 1,000 crore under renewed ECLGS scheme

“The additional funding will help SpiceJet to clear all statutory dues, lessor payments, induct brand new MAX planes, among other things.

Published: 07th October 2022 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cash-strapped SpiceJet is all set to receive an additional Rs 1,000 crore under the revised Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which may help the airline wither the current headwinds. The Ajay Singh-promoted airline has already received a credit of Rs 350 crore under the scheme.

“The additional funding will help SpiceJet to clear all statutory dues, lessor payments, induct brand new MAX planes, among other things. The funding settles the survivability debate once and for all,” said a senior SpiceJet executive. Shares of the airline rose  10.14% to Rs 42.35 during the day on the BSE. It ended at Rs 41.85 apiece, higher by 8.84%.

The fresh funding option for the carrier comes two days after the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, modified the ECLGS to enhance the maximum loan amount eligibility for airlines under ECLGS 3.0 to 100% of their fund based or non-fund-based loan outstanding as on the reference dates or Rs 1,500 crore, whichever is lower.

As per an aviation analyst with a leading consultancy firm, SpiceJet is in dire need of funds to remain sustainable and the changes made in the ECLGS scheme goes well for the airline. “It needs more funds than Rs 1,000 crore to fix its problems,” he said, requesting anonymity. The scheme, introduced during the covid-19 pandemic, helps various sectors, entities get credit at a concessional rate of 7%.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD of SpiceJet, said the speed and urgency with which the aviation and finance ministries have been taking up issues and problems being faced by airlines post Covid and due to the record high oil prices is nothing but remarkable. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet ECLGS Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp