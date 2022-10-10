What should you choose this Diwali?

PV Subramanyam By

Express News Service

Here is a list of shares (Check the table) to buy with current price and target price.

Of course, there is a catch. These were recommended by a big brokerage house two years ago. Go and check which one and how has been their performance.

If you really want good tips of what to buy, look at the Diwali picks of big brokers for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

See if it has worked. See what would have happened if you had created an equal weight portfolio based on their advice.

If you feel confident copy it.

Buying Hdfc bank, Procter & Gamble, Asian paints and Titan today may be good or bad, but remember such awesome growth may not happen for the next 10 years. Well, I am not sure, but I am happy to sell both at least partially.

If you have bought it at par and enjoyed some amazing secular bull run, you should not need an excuse to sell. There could be some shares that you have bought that may have done nothing. After you sell, it may have gone up 3x your buying price. This could be sector rotation. Be careful of such moves. It is not easy, and if you are new, it could take a toll on your health.

If you are willing to learn how to invest – and not get carried away by such catchy headlines (aka click baits), you are on the right path.

Investing is a difficult process – however, it can be learnt with some effort. No, it is not easy. It involves some reading, preferably some working in a brokerage (or research) company, and interacting with the people on the ground is very useful. However, not all of us can afford to take that route. If you are willing to learn to read balance sheets, calculate ratios and learn enough about Macros, you can start investing with small amounts of money.

However, the grit and temperament to deal in the markets – as an investor or as a trader is not something that an external person can teach you. Experience and Grit have to be learnt by the investor himself. No, that is not easy either. We have to now conquer biases – like herd mentality, recency bias, confirmation bias, sunk cost fallacy, availability of information bias, etc.

However, there are books on behavioural finance – do read them, and also understand that “behavioural finance tells you that people do not learn behavioural finance from books”.

You see the challenges in learning about direct investing in equities?

Investing in Index funds is a much easier option.

This Diwali, do an honest internal audit of yourself and see whether you are cut out for direct investments or for Indexing.

