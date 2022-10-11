Home Business

India emerges as positive spot' due to policy responses, says Ex-Chief Economic Advisor 

According to him, India followed a unique economic path of introducing supply-side measures coupled with targeted demand-side stimulus.

Published: 11th October 2022 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian . (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: India has emerged as a "positive spot" in the world economy, due to the well-designed policy responses that were implemented during the covid crisis, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Director (India)- International Monetary Fund Designate said on Tuesday.

He was addressing All India Services, Central Civil Services, and Military Engineer Services Officers at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana here, an official release said.

The former Chief economic Advisor said the policy response of the Centre addressed supply side disruptions, by allowing movement of essential commodities even during the lockdown, as any disruptions in the supply chain would have made it extremely difficult to kick-start the economy, once again.

Analysing the covid policy response, Subramanian said as the Indian economy emerges from the covid crisis, it is far more resilient than it was at the time of the earlier crisis.

India is poised to enter a decade of growth at over seven per cent, which was in line with the IMF forecast, he said.

On the demand side, he said that targeted schemes were introduced such as the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana,' which provided free ration to 80 crore poor people, by utilising the stocks with Food Corporation of India.

"In order to address the credit needs of the MSME sector and the urban poor, an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, was introduced, in which the government provided guarantees for bank lending", the release quoted Subramanian as saying.

According to him, India followed a unique economic path of introducing supply-side measures coupled with targeted demand-side stimulus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India World Economy Indian economy lockdown disruptions supply chain
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp