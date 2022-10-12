Home Business

Chinese automaker BYD launches electric SUV

Published: 12th October 2022 08:23 AM

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD launched a premium electric SUV, BYD-ATTO 3, in India on Tuesday. This marks BYD’s official entry into the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market.
The company has opened Atto 3 bookings for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and its price will be announced next month. The deliveries of the first 500 units of the SUV will commence from January onwards.

Currently, the billionaire investor Warren Buffet-backed automaker BYD sells e6 electric MPV, primarily to commercial fleet operators. BYD claims its SUV is equipped with the ultra-safe Blade Battery and the born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0). BYD-ATTO 3 features fast charging from 0% to 80% within 50 mins and a range of 521 km, as per ARAI tests, with a higher battery capacity of 60.48kWh, and a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.3 seconds.

Ketsu Zhang, executive director of BYD India, said they intend to sell 15,000 units of BYD-ATTO 3 in India over the next year and plan to set up a local manufacturing facility in due course.  BYD has 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India and aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023.

