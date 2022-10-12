Home Business

Mercedes-Benz reports 28 per cent rise in sales in India at 11,469 units in Jan-Sep

Mercedes-Benz India also said it has started the first customer deliveries of its all-electric sedan EQS 580 and new bookings will be delivered by early 2023.

Published: 12th October 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Mercedes-Benz

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | www.mercedes-benz.co.in)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent rise in sales in India at 11,469 units in the January to September period this year, surpassing what it sold in the whole of 2021.

The company had sold 8,958 units in the same period last year, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

"Our sales are at pre-pandemic level, having crossed CY 2021 sales numbers in the first nine months this year. The current market momentum gives us the confidence for striving to achieve our highest sales ever," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

Mercedes-Benz India sold a total of 11,242 units in 2021.

The sales growth witnessed this year so far is despite supply shortages and has been on the back of a "young product portfolio, resurgent customer sentiment scaling up businesses and the ongoing festive period", the company said.

The total order bank of Mercedes-Benz India as of September 2022 is over 7,000 units, it added.

The company said high demand for its top-end vehicles such as GLS Maybach 600, Maybach S-Class, S-Class along with AMGs has continued, while the long wheel-base E-Class remained its single highest selling model in the January-September, 2022 period.

Mercedes-Benz India also said it has started the first customer deliveries of its all-electric sedan EQS 580 and new bookings will be delivered by early 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mercedes-Benz Martin Schwenk India
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp