Contracts have to be respected, says Wipro CEO on moonlighting

BENGALURU: Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte said moonlighting is not a question of legal, it is a question of ethics. Speaking about moonlighting at the Q2 earnings conference, the CEO said they are perfectly fine with a little side job here and there. “It is different if you are working for a company that is in our environment.” He added there lies conflict of interest. “We are not doing anything new or different, it is clear to our people when joining Wipro.”

Delaporte said the company is keeping commitment with its employees and they expect the same from them. “Contracts have to be respected....In particular, when people are going for another job that has a conflict of interest how can we accept that? We don’t accept that,” he said.

The CEO also said that the company will pay out 100% variable pay to 85% of employees in this quarter. This announcement comes at a time when the company slashed variable payouts last quarter. Also, the IT major has promoted over 10,000 employees and raised salaries across its bands.

Delaporte also informed that the attrition rate witnessed a moderation for the third consecutive quarter. The attrition rate stood at 23%. It has onboarded 14,000 freshers in the first half of this fiscal. However, it hired only 605 employees in the second quarter.

Wipro had said that senior employees should return to office from October 10. When asked about it, Saurabh Govil, CHRO, Wipro said the intent is to get people more connected and all offices in India are open four days a week.

“We expect people to be in office three days a week. We are also giving them flexibility,” he added.

Also, there have been reports that the company has been delaying onboarding freshers, but the company said it would honour all hiring offers. When asked about moderation of attrition, Govil said that they onboarded freshers and have shown them a career path for the next five years.

