Home Business

Inflation, IIP data, Fed action likely to keep markets under pressure  

The BSE Sensex ended 479 points higher at 57,626 on Wednesday, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 140 points higher at 17,124.

Published: 13th October 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s equity market snapped a three-day losing streak and gained little less than 1% on Wednesday on the back of short-covering by traders ahead of the expiry weekly options trading session.  
The BSE Sensex ended 479 points higher at 57,626 on Wednesday, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 140 points higher at 17,124. Among the Sensex pack, PowerGrid Corporation, NTPC and Axis Bank rose between 2.5-3.5%.

Market experts, however, are not very confident of a bull run in the ongoing festive season. External headwinds such as an expected Fed rate hike, volatile crude prices, strengthening of dollar index and bond yields, and domestic factors such as lowering of GDP target, high inflation and falling industrial output data is expected to weigh on investors’ sentiments.

“While both CPI and IIP numbers have come in worse than expected, markets would be more impacted by the IIP number as the actual numbers are far worse than expected and such a number could cloud the GDP estimates for FY23, if we don’t see a quick recovery soon,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.

The consumer price index (CPI), or the retail inflation, shot up to 7.41% in September,  while factory output - the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) - fell to an 18-month low of 0.8% in August from 2.2% in July, data released by the National Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

“With September retail inflation rising to 7.41%, the RBI has a major challenge ahead. The Monetary policy committee will have to continue raising rates, most likely by 50 bp in the next meeting, and this will adversely impact economic growth which is already showing signs of deceleration,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nifty Sensex inflation
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp