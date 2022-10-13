Rs 22,000 crore grant for OMCs to recoup LPG losses

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to help Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) cover losses incurred on selling domestic cooking gas (LPG) below cost, the government on Wednesday approved a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore. The grant, the government said, will be for recovering part of the losses they incurred on selling LPG below cost to consumers from June 2020 to June 2022.

The amount will be distributed among Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). The decision was taken in the cabinet committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The government in a statement on Wednesday said that international prices of LPG increased by around 300% from June 2020 to June 2022. However, the cost increase was not fully passed on to consumers of domestic LPG. The government claimed that domestic LPG prices were increased by only 72% during this period, leading to significant losses for these OMCs.

In the first quarter, Oil marketing companies -- IOCL, BPCL and HPCL -- reported a combined loss of Rs 18,480 crore due to erosion in the marketing margin on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG. These companies are likely to widen their loss in the quarter as well due to inflated crude prices in the international market.

According to Kotak Securities, under-recoveries by three OMCs will be nearly Rs 32,500 crore in the second quarter. “The grant would provide relief to the OMCs who were incurring losses on sales of petrol, diesel and LPG owing to both elevated crude oil prices and rupee depreciation as increase in international prices of these fuels was not fully passed on to the consumers,” said Prashant Vasisht, VP and co-Group head at ICRA Limited. Domestic LPG Cylinders are supplied at regulated prices to consumers by the public sector Oil Marketing companies namely, IOCL, BPCL, HPCL. The government had allocated Rs 5,800 crore in LPG subsidies for FY23.

Other cabinet decisions

Approves 78 days performance-linked bonus to railway employees at estimated cost of Rs 1832 cr

Amends the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act to bring transparency and accountability in the sector

Approves a proposal to develop a container terminal at Deendayal Port in Gujarat at estimated cost of

Rs 4,500 cr

Gives nod to Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region, a Rs 6,600 cr scheme to support infra, industries, livelihood projects in NE states

