After Wipro, Infosys fires employees for moonlighting

Both Infosys and Mindtree that announced their Q2 results on Thursday said they do not support dual employment.

Published: 14th October 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  For a few months now, moonlighting or having a second job has become a heated debate in the tech industry. All major IT companies that announced their Q2 results also warned their employees against moonlighting. 

Both Infosys and Mindtree which announced their Q2 results on Thursday said they do not support dual employment. Though Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh didn’t give the exact number of people that the firm terminated due to dual employment, he said in the post Q2 result press conference that they have let go of some employees over the past 12 months who were doing blatant work in two specific companies where there were confidentiality issues. “We have let go of them,” he said.

He also said that they support the aspirations of employees to learn beyond their work after the prior approval of managers.  Within the company, employees can take up other gigs apart from their main work. The company has so far onboarded 40,000 freshers in this fiscal. Earlier, it said it would hire 50,000 freshers in FY23. Nilanjan Roy, CFO of, Infosys said that they were on track to onboarding freshers and they might hire over 10,000 in the coming quarters.

He added that there has been no delay in onboarding freshers. In Q2 alone, the company added over 10,000 employees. Its attrition has come down to 27.1% in the second quarter, compared to 28.4% in the first quarter of this fiscal. Infosys CEO said attrition has been reducing for the last three quarters. “While supply side challenges are gradually abating as reflected in the reducing attrition rates, they continue to exert pressure on our cost structure,” Roy said. The company also said the number of employees coming back to the office has been increasing.

