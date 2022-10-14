Home Business

Bharat Biotech evinces interest to invest in Karnataka

In the meeting, the Minister assured that "Karnataka is committed to facilitating ease of doing business and shall provide all support and infrastructure facilities to the investors in the state."

Published: 14th October 2022 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Biotech logo

Bharat Biotech

By PTI

BENGALURU: Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has evinced interest to invest in Karnataka.

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R Nirani, met with the company's Chairman and Managing Director Krishna M Ella in the Telangana capital on Friday.

In the meeting, the Minister assured that "Karnataka is committed to facilitating ease of doing business and shall provide all support and infrastructure facilities to the investors in the state."

Nirani discussed the investment opportunities available in Karnataka and formally extended to Ella an invitation to the three-day Global Investors Meet (GIM) scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from November 2.

"There is an intention to invest in Karnataka, where the industrial environment is favourable for business," Ella was quoted as saying in a statement issued here by the Minister's office.

Bharat Biotech has a vaccine manufacturing unit at Malur in Karnataka's Kolar district. In the run-up to the GIM, a state delegation led by Nirani organised a road show in Hyderabad.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Department of Commerce and Industry, E V Ramana Reddy, Industrial Development Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and other senior officers participated in the meeting, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Biotech Murugesh R Nirani Krishna M Ella Karnataka
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp