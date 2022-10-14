Home Business

Govt's wheat stock 11 per cent higher than buffer norm as on Oct 1

As per the buffer norm, the government should maintain 205.2 lakh tonnes of wheat and 102.5 lakh tonnes of rice as on October 1.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Workers load harvested wheat in a trolley at a grain market in Amritsar, 27 April 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government's wheat stock is 11 per cent higher than the buffer norm at 227.46 lakh tonne at the beginning of this month, according to the Food Ministry data.

However, the wheat stock in the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is at a five-year low due to a 57 per cent drop in procurement owing to a fall in production and aggressive buying by private traders for export purposes.

In the case of rice, the stocks are more than double the buffer norm at 283.9 lakh tonne as of October 1.

As per the buffer norm, the government should maintain 205.2 lakh tonnes of wheat and 102.5 lakh tonnes of rice as on October 1.

The buffer stock is maintained to meet the demand under welfare schemes and exigencies. A senior Food Ministry official said the wheat stocks are comfortable now.

In the 2022-23 marketing year (April-May), the government's wheat procurement fell to 187.92 lakh tonne from 433.44 lakh tonne in the previous year, mainly due to aggressive private buying though domestic output declined slightly by 3 per cent.

The sharp drop in procurement forced the government to ban the export of wheat to boost local availability and check the price rise.

Wheat production declined to 106.84 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from 109.59 lakh tonnes in the previous year, as per the agriculture ministry's fourth advance estimate.

The sowing of new wheat crops will pick up in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wheat stock Food Ministry Food Corporation of India
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp