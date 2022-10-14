Home Business

Markets rebound sharply amid firm global trends

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the Indian capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,636.43 crore, as per exchange data.

Published: 14th October 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE, Stock Market

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended over 1 per cent higher on Friday, helped by heavy buying in Infosys and banking stocks amid a rally in global stock markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 684.64 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 57,919.97. During the day, it rallied 1,199.79 points or 2.09 per cent to 58,435.12. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 171.35 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 17,185.70.

From the Sensex components, Infosys jumped nearly 4 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.

Among the laggards were Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid.

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Thursday posted a better-than-expected 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,021 crore for the September quarter and announced a buyback of shares worth Rs 9,300 crore.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended significantly higher on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.81 per cent lower at USD 93.80 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the Indian capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,636.43 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp