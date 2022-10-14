Home Business

Singapore Airlines to launch Airbus A350-900 services to Hyderabad

The airline will continue to operate its B737-8 narrow-body services through the remainder of the week, a Singapore Airlines release said.

Published: 14th October 2022

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Friday announced the introduction of its A350-900 medium-haul wide-body aircraft services from Hyderabad to Singapore.

The SIA will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Singapore, with the A350 services operating every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The inaugural service SQ 523 will depart from Hyderabad international airport at 2310 hours on October 30. The airline will continue to operate its B737-8 narrow-body services through the remainder of the week, a Singapore Airlines release said.

"We are delighted to enhance our services to Hyderabad with our wide-body A350 aircraft. This is a significant milestone for us as it reinforces our commitment to the market, more so after SilkAir's integration with Singapore Airlines a year ago," said Sy Yen Chen, General Manager of India for Singapore Airlines.

"In line with the company's commitment to product and service excellence, the Airbus A350 medium-haul aircraft, combined with our award-winning inflight service, will provide enhanced comfort to travellers from Hyderabad. Furthermore, the introduction of a wide-body aircraft in this sector also opens up a wider range of opportunities and capabilities for SIA Cargo," he said.

"From 30 October 2022, Singapore Airlines will restore 100 per cent of its pre-pandemic frequency from India, and will operate 96 flights weekly from eight cities across the country," the release said.

