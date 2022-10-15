PM Modi to inaugurate PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day event PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 on Monday morning at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi.

The event will bring together more than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1500 Agri Startups, an official statement said on Saturday.

More than 1 crore farmers, from various institutions, are expected to attend the event virtually. The Sammelan will also witness the participation of researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders.

Prime Minister will inaugurate 600 Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Under the scheme, the fertilizer retail shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner. PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of needs of the farmers and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements); testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilizers; generate awareness among farmers; provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertilizer shops are planned to be converted into PMKSK.

During the event, Prime Minister will launch Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertilizer. Under the scheme, Prime Minister will launch Bharat Urea Bags, which will help companies market fertilizers under the single brand name "Bharat".

In a reflection of the continued commitment of the Prime Minister towards the welfare of the farmers, during the event, Prime Minister will release the 12th instalment amount of Rs. 16,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided with a benefit of Rs 6000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

Further, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. About 300 startups will showcase their innovation related to Precision Farming, Post-Harvest & Value Add Solutions, Allied Agriculture, Waste to Wealth, Mechanisation for Small Farmers, Supply Chain Management, Argi-Logistic, among others.

"The platform would facilitate startups to interact with farmers, FPOs, agri-experts, corporates etc. Startups will also share their experience and interact with other stakeholders in technical sessions."

During the event, Prime Minister will also launch 'Indian Edge', an e-magazine on fertilizer. It will provide information on domestic and international fertilizer scenarios, including recent developments, price trend analysis, availability and consumption, and success stories of farmers, among others.

