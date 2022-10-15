Review financials of Byju's: Karti Chidambaram tells ICAI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram has asked chartered accountants' apex body ICAI to review the financials of ed-tech firm Byju's.

In a letter to ICAI President Debashis Mitra, the Parliamentarian said there are various red flags in the company's financials for the 2020-21 period.

On the expenses front, the letter said that 60 per cent of the costs related to employees have been recognised as capital expenses rather than as operational costs.

ALSO READ | Mission Profitability: Byju's to fire 2500 employees and hire 10000 teachers

"If these costs were counted as a direct expense, instead of a capital expense Byju's total loss for FY2021 would have gone over Rs 5,000 crore. Such irregular accounting practices fail to give a clear picture of Byju's income, expenses and losses," the letter, dated October 14, said.

Citing various media reports, the Lok Sabha member said the company is not in a sound state of financial health and urged the ICAI to review its financial statements in the interest of consumers and employees. The ICAI is the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram has asked chartered accountants' apex body ICAI to review the financials of ed-tech firm Byju's. In a letter to ICAI President Debashis Mitra, the Parliamentarian said there are various red flags in the company's financials for the 2020-21 period. On the expenses front, the letter said that 60 per cent of the costs related to employees have been recognised as capital expenses rather than as operational costs. ALSO READ | Mission Profitability: Byju's to fire 2500 employees and hire 10000 teachers "If these costs were counted as a direct expense, instead of a capital expense Byju's total loss for FY2021 would have gone over Rs 5,000 crore. Such irregular accounting practices fail to give a clear picture of Byju's income, expenses and losses," the letter, dated October 14, said. Citing various media reports, the Lok Sabha member said the company is not in a sound state of financial health and urged the ICAI to review its financial statements in the interest of consumers and employees. The ICAI is the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.