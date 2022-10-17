Home Business

Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.30 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened lower at 82.33 and later fell to a low of 82.42.

Published: 17th October 2022 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as risk-off sentiment among investors and sustained foreign capital outflows weighed on the local unit.

However, a rally in the domestic equities and a weak greenback overseas restricted the rupee's fall, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened lower at 82.33 and later fell to a low of 82.42.

The unit finally settled at 82.30 against the American currency, registering a decline of 11 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Friday, the local currency had settled at 82.19 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.47 per cent to 112.78.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.28 per cent to USD 91.89 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 491.01 points or 0.85 per cent to end at 58,410.98, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 126.10 points or 0.73 per cent to 17,311.80.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,011.23 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

FIIs have pulled out nearly Rs 7,500 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first two weeks of October on concerns of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks globally, which could hamper global economic growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INR Indian rupee rupee rate currency
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp