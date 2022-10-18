Adani Defence acquires India's largest MRO company Air Works 

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd. (ADSTL) has signed definitive agreements on Tuesday to acquire Air Works, India’s biggest and highly diversified independent MRO with the largest pan-India network presence across 27 cities.

Air Works has developed extensive operational capabilities within the country for key defence and aerospace platforms. It has been carrying our maintenance, repair and overhaul works on aircrafts and their systems across the spectrum, from the Indian Navy’s P8I, the landing gear of the Indian Air Force’s 737 VVIP aircraft, base maintenance for ATR 42/72, A320 and B737 fleet of aircraft. The Company operates from its European Aviation Security Agency (EASA) and DGCA-certified facilities at Mumbai, Delhi, Hosur and Kochi.

“Given India's growth trajectory and the Government's focus to network the nation through a massive mesh of air connectivity, it is inevitable that the primary growth of India's airline and airport sector lies ahead of it. Therefore, the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul sector has a crucial role to play in both, the defence and civilian aerospace sector. Add to this the ongoing modernisation program to make India a large market for defence aircrafts, and what emerges is one of the most exciting, comprehensive, at scale and digital MRO services within the boundaries of the nation.” said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace. Air Works is in aviationsince more than 70 years.

D Anand Bhaskar, MD & CEO, Air Works Group said, “India has the potential to become the MRO hub for the region across defence and civil aircrafts. It is a wonderful opportunity for Air Works and its employees to be subsumed under Adani Defence & Aerospace platform. The government’s policy measures and initiatives including convergence of civil and defence MRO would create economies of scale and huge employment opportunities.”

Established in 1951, Air Works Group offers a host of services including MRO and heavy checks, Line maintenance, Cabin and Interior refurbishment, Exterior finishing and painting, Avionics upgrades, integrations and retrofits, End-of-lease/ redelivery checks, Maintenance training, and Asset Management services to domestic and international clients.

