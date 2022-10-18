Home Business

Nissan looking to drive global products into Indian market

On Tuesday, the automaker announced that it is studying the feasibility of X-Trail and Qashqai for the Indian market.

Published: 18th October 2022 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Nissan logo

Nissan (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Japanese automaker Nissan is looking to drive its global sports utility vehicles, including X-Trail into the Indian market, as it looks to strengthen its presence in the country, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company, which currently sells models like Magnite and Kicks in the country, is looking to drive in models like X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai into the country.

On Tuesday, the automaker announced that it is studying the feasibility of X-Trail and Qashqai for the Indian market.

Nissan Qashqai (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

Testing has already begun for the X-Trail and Qashqai in the Indian road conditions.

Focusing specifically on their adaptability to Indian roads and differing terrains, the tests will assess each vehicle's ability to meet customers' needs.

Once testing is complete, the X-Trail will be introduced for sale first, followed by other models, the automaker said.

"The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need," Nissan India President Frank Torres said here.

Following the success of the Magnite in India, the company plans to strengthen focus and leverage its expertise on SUVs, he added.

Nissan has been present in India for nearly two decades now but has so far remained a niche player with a low single-digit market share in the 30 lakh annual domestic passenger vehicle segment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nissan Frank Torres X-Trail Qashqai
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Newly elected BCCI President Roger Binny.(Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp