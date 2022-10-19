Air India eyes 30 per cent share in overseas market

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After setting a target to achieve 30% share in the domestic market, Tata Group-owned Air India is now eying a similar share in the international market (to and from India) over the next five year in accordance with its revival plan ‘Vihaan.AI’.

“Air India aims to have 30% share in domestic and international markets in the next five years… The airline is working on “restoring the reputation” and there is evidence that progress is being made,” said Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson on Tuesday

Currently, the loss-making airline has a domestic market share of 10% and an international market share of 12%. According to Wilson, the airline will triple its fleet in the next five years. The airline will be inducting 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months. The aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, 4 Airbus A321 neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs.

Currently, Air India has 113 aircraft in its fleet. Its narrow-body fleet stands at 70 aircraft. Out of them, 54 are in service and the remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023. The wide-body fleet stands at 43 aircraft, of which 33 are operational. The rest will return to service by early 2023.

Since the acquisition of Air India in January this year, the salt-to-steel conglomerate is said to be working to increase synergy between its different airlines.

In late April this year, it had proposed to acquire the no-frills carrier AirAsia India for which it has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Last week, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) confirmed it is in “confidential discussions” with the Tata Group to explore possible merger of Vistara and Air India.

Airline looks to increase fleet size in coming yrs

Air India CEO says it will triple its fleet in next five years

Airline will induct 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over next 15 months

Aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, 4 Airbus A321 neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs

Currently, Air India has 113 aircraft in its fleet

NEW DELHI: After setting a target to achieve 30% share in the domestic market, Tata Group-owned Air India is now eying a similar share in the international market (to and from India) over the next five year in accordance with its revival plan ‘Vihaan.AI’. “Air India aims to have 30% share in domestic and international markets in the next five years… The airline is working on “restoring the reputation” and there is evidence that progress is being made,” said Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson on Tuesday Currently, the loss-making airline has a domestic market share of 10% and an international market share of 12%. According to Wilson, the airline will triple its fleet in the next five years. The airline will be inducting 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months. The aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, 4 Airbus A321 neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs. Currently, Air India has 113 aircraft in its fleet. Its narrow-body fleet stands at 70 aircraft. Out of them, 54 are in service and the remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023. The wide-body fleet stands at 43 aircraft, of which 33 are operational. The rest will return to service by early 2023. Since the acquisition of Air India in January this year, the salt-to-steel conglomerate is said to be working to increase synergy between its different airlines. In late April this year, it had proposed to acquire the no-frills carrier AirAsia India for which it has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Last week, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) confirmed it is in “confidential discussions” with the Tata Group to explore possible merger of Vistara and Air India. Airline looks to increase fleet size in coming yrs Air India CEO says it will triple its fleet in next five years Airline will induct 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over next 15 months Aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, 4 Airbus A321 neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs Currently, Air India has 113 aircraft in its fleet