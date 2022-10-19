Market rallies for third straight session, adds 1 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market extended its gains for the third consecutive session with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surging nearly 1% on Tuesday on positive global cues. The 30-share Sensex ended at 58,961, up 550 points or 0.94%, while the broader Nifty 50 closed at 17,487, 175 points or 1%, higher.

The rally in the domestic market was supported by a sharp surge in the US market on Monday and strong buying seen across Asian markets on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.86%, the S&P 500 gained 2.65% and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.43% on Monday. Among Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 1.8% on Tuesday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index 1.4% and Kospi in Seoul 1.4%.

Currently, it appears that the global equity market has turned blind to Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on future rate hikes and looming recession fears, and is driven by a strong September quarter earning show. “The Indian market is sustaining its gains due to favourable global & domestic cues. Home-grown positivity is the downward trend of crude prices and upside prospects to Q2 corporate earnings,” said Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Deepak Jasani, head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said financial market sentiment improved on Tuesday (for India) as the result of better-than-expected earnings from Bank of America Corp, as well as developments in the UK under new finance minister Jeremy Hunt.

The new FM’s decision to scrap Prime Minister Liz Truss’ proposed tax cuts and rein in her energy subsidies is welcomed by investors. Coming to Tuesday’s rally, SBI, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Nestle India were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

