Home Business

Except Chhattisgarh and Odisha, no states failed to collect data on mining operations: Report

Only Chhattisgarh could provide the detailed position of extraction, production and dispatch of resources along with the production loss, which was within five per cent.

Published: 20th October 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Sand mining underway. (Photo| Express)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No states, barring Chhattisgarh and Odisha, have started the system of collecting data related to mining operations and failed to detect production loss and verify the mineral output claimed by miners, according to a report.

Besides, states like Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal could not furnish the extraction figures of major minerals, said the Natural Resource Accounting report.

The report prepared by the government accounting standards advisory board under the aegis of Comptroller and Auditor General of India further said that since states like Gujarat, Kerala, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal could not provide the extraction figures of major minerals, their accounts had to be based on production figures only.

Further, Madhya Pradesh did not have extraction as well as production figures and accordingly their asset accounts were based on dispatch figures only.

"Consequently, these states remained unaware about the production loss depicted and claimed by the lessees," it said.

The royalty is collected on the minerals dispatched and therefore more the production loss, higher is the revenue leakage.

Moreover, cases of irregular claims of production loss also remained undetected on account of such system lacunae.

Only Chhattisgarh could provide the detailed position of extraction, production and dispatch of resources along with the production loss, which was within five per cent.

Most of the states have not prepared a comprehensive mineral map of the state.

States, it said, should be encouraged to prepare the mineral maps as it would be the first step towards effective management of mineral resources.

Besides, there are funds earmarked for this purpose under the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) for carrying out the surveys.

There is no system for issuance of premits/transit passes for coal on advance payment of royalty, which is a pre-requisite as per the MMDR Act, 1957.

There is no control and monitoring of the mining officers on production and dispatch of coal from the mine head.

The lessees have their own system of issuing permits/passes and weigh-bridges for measurement, which has no involvement of mines department personnel, it said.

The department also do not have any weigh-bridges or check gate to monitor actual dispatch of coal.

Assessment of revenue is done solely on the basis of returns furnished by the lessees.

"This system is highly susceptible to illegal mining, pilferage of minerals leading to windfall gains to the lessees and connected parties and commensurate loss to the state exchequer," it said.

The state government may take suitable action to establish control and monitoring system and may also look into any case of pilferage of resources leading to revenue loss to the state exchequer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mining
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp