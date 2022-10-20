Relaxed tariff for cruise ships at Indian ports for another year brings cheer to tourism sector

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision of the Ministry of ports, shipping and waterways to extend the relaxed tariff for cruise ships at Indian ports for another year has brought cheer to the cruise tourism sector. Shipping agencies and the tourism industry are hopeful that the relaxation in tariff will help attract more cruise vessels to Kochi.

In pre-Covid times, Kochi used to get 40 to 50 cruise calls per season. However, the Covid restrictions and lockdown spelled doom for the industry and there were no cruise calls during the past two years.

13 cruise vessels are confirmed to call at Kochi this season of which nine are scheduled to arrive during the financial year. Besides, coastal cruise vessel Cordelia has confirmed 14 visits to Kochi during the season.

As per a communication from the traffic department of Cochin port, the 40 percent discount for cruise vessels will continue till September 30, 2023. The Kochi port will charge USD 0.085 per gross registered tonnage (GRT) for cruise ships for the first 12 hours stay. Head tax per passenger will be USD 6. Charges like berth hire, port dues, pilotage and passenger fee have been waived.

For a stay exceeding 12 hours, the fixed charges will be equal to the berth hire charges. Further cruise ships making 50 to 74 calls per year will get a 10 percent discount. The relaxation charges will be 15 percent for 75 to 100 calls. If the number of visits is more than 100, the the discount will be 20 percent.

"There was no cruise visit during the previous two years due to Covid and lockdown. However, the industry has showed signs of revival which is a welcome change. We have 13 scheduled calls by cruise liners during the season of which 9 will visit during the financial year. We hope the discounted rates will attract more cruise liners in future," said Cochin Port traffic manager Vipin R Menoth.

"The signs of revival of the cruise industry have been inspiring. Many cruise operators are in deep crisis due to the impact of Covid imposed restrictions. Many operators have laid off and some have even scrapped. We have to offer attractive tariff to lure big cruise liners. We are getting inquiries and hope there will be more cruise calls during the next two years," said the representative of a leading shipping agency.

