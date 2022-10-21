Home Business

Colgate net profit increases 3.3% to Rs 278 cr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 269.17 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 21st October 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive were trading 3.47 per cent lower at Rs 1,729.95 apiece on BSE.

Representational Image. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India on Thursday reported a 3.28% rise in net profit at Rs 278.02 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23, helped by improved sales momentum.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 269.17 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL) said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations rose 2.56% to Rs 1,378.37 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,343.96 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

CPIL’s total expenses stood at Rs 1,024.62 crore, up 2.66% in Q2FY23, as against Rs 998.05 crore in the same period a year ago. CPIL Managing Director Prabha Narasimhan said: “The current quarter has seen improved momentum versus prior quarters driven by the focused deployment of initiatives during the festive season.”     

 “We continue to remain cautiously optimistic on the overall growth trend, especially in rural, and are encouraged by the growth of modern trade and e-commerce businesses in the current quarter,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Colgate-Palmolive India FMCG
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp