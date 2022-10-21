Home Business

DLF Q2 net profit up 26 per cent to Rs 477 crore

DLF is India's largest real estate company in terms of market capitalisation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Realty major DLF Ltd on Friday reported a 26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 477.20 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its profit stood at Rs 378.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,360.50 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,556.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

DLF is India's largest real estate company in terms of market capitalisation.

It has developed more than 153 real estate projects covering 330 million square feet.

The company has 215 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments.

The DLF Group has an annuity portfolio of over 40 million square feet.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (development business), and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (annuity business).

