Home Business

Global smartphone market falls 9 per cent amid low consumer spending

Apple was the only vendor in the top five to record positive growth, improving its market position further with an 18 per cent share during the market downturn.

Published: 21st October 2022 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Marking the worst third quarter since 2014, the global smartphone market recorded its third consecutive decline this year, dropping 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2022, says a new report.

According to market research firm Canalys, this will likely continue to dampen the smartphone market for the next six to nine months.

"The smartphone market is highly reactive to consumer demand and vendors are adjusting quickly to the harsh business conditions," Amber Liu, an analyst at Canalys, said in a statement.

Samsung retained its leading position with a 22 per cent market share driven by heavy promotions to reduce channel inventory.

Apple was the only vendor in the top five to record positive growth, improving its market position further with an 18 per cent share during the market downturn thanks to relatively resilient demand for iPhones.

"For most vendors, the priority is to reduce the risk of inventory building up given deteriorating demand. Vendors had significant stockpiles going into July, but sell-through gradually improved-from September owing to aggressive discounting and promotions. The pricing strategy of new products is cautiously crafted, even for Apple, to avoid significant pushback from consumers who now tend to be very sensitive to any price hike," Liu added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
global smartphone market smartphone Amber Liu
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp