Home Business

UBON founder Mandeep Arora bags multiple awards from Mobility India

Published: 21st October 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Mandeep Arora, who spent years making his business a thriving affair, is now enjoying the fruit of success. He is the founder and director of the electronic consumer brand -- UBON.

Not only has his brand garnered love from a huge number of people, but it has also brought him prestigious titles. Speaking of which, Mandeep was bestowed with the Trend-Setter Mobile Accessories and Leading Gadget Accessories Brand of the Year 2021 by Mobility India.

Mandeep's company has been setting trends in the gadget world, and its new launches are an ode to advanced technology. He said, "It's been a year since I was honoured with this title, and the feeling remains unchanged. UBON has come a long way. We faced multiple highs and lows but never threw in the towel. Probably that is the reason why we are conquering the market and winning such awards."

Mandeep was also awarded Inspiring Leader and Promising Brand by Economic Times. UBON started as a shop in Delhi, and now it has branches extended to Africa. Recently, he laid the foundation for UBON in Kenya. Mandeep is also the founder of Vingajoy, which is one of the leading mobile accessory brands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp