UBON founder Mandeep Arora bags multiple awards from Mobility India

By Express News Service

Mandeep Arora, who spent years making his business a thriving affair, is now enjoying the fruit of success. He is the founder and director of the electronic consumer brand -- UBON.

Not only has his brand garnered love from a huge number of people, but it has also brought him prestigious titles. Speaking of which, Mandeep was bestowed with the Trend-Setter Mobile Accessories and Leading Gadget Accessories Brand of the Year 2021 by Mobility India.

Mandeep's company has been setting trends in the gadget world, and its new launches are an ode to advanced technology. He said, "It's been a year since I was honoured with this title, and the feeling remains unchanged. UBON has come a long way. We faced multiple highs and lows but never threw in the towel. Probably that is the reason why we are conquering the market and winning such awards."

Mandeep was also awarded Inspiring Leader and Promising Brand by Economic Times. UBON started as a shop in Delhi, and now it has branches extended to Africa. Recently, he laid the foundation for UBON in Kenya. Mandeep is also the founder of Vingajoy, which is one of the leading mobile accessory brands.

Mandeep Arora, who spent years making his business a thriving affair, is now enjoying the fruit of success. He is the founder and director of the electronic consumer brand -- UBON. Not only has his brand garnered love from a huge number of people, but it has also brought him prestigious titles. Speaking of which, Mandeep was bestowed with the Trend-Setter Mobile Accessories and Leading Gadget Accessories Brand of the Year 2021 by Mobility India. Mandeep's company has been setting trends in the gadget world, and its new launches are an ode to advanced technology. He said, "It's been a year since I was honoured with this title, and the feeling remains unchanged. UBON has come a long way. We faced multiple highs and lows but never threw in the towel. Probably that is the reason why we are conquering the market and winning such awards." Mandeep was also awarded Inspiring Leader and Promising Brand by Economic Times. UBON started as a shop in Delhi, and now it has branches extended to Africa. Recently, he laid the foundation for UBON in Kenya. Mandeep is also the founder of Vingajoy, which is one of the leading mobile accessory brands.