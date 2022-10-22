Home Business

Reliance becomes first Indian company to post earnings call on metaverse

RIL became the first Indian firm to use the medium to engage with its stakeholders.

Published: 22nd October 2022 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) posted the proceedings of its second-quarter earnings call on the metaverse, becoming the first Indian firm to use the medium to engage with its stakeholders.

The metaverse earnings call, which can be accessed through any device (even a smartphone), was produced in partnership with GMetri -- a no-code metaverse creation platform, sources said.

One does not need to wear an AR/VR headgear to access it.

The metaverse content contains nearly an hour of results commentary, featuring Group Joint CFO V Srikanth (covering consolidated financials and business summary); President - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) Kiran Thomas (covering Jio Platforms and Digital Services); Head of Strategy - RJIL Anshuman Thakur (covering Jio Digital Services - Financials); Strategy and Business Development - Reliance Retail Limited Gaurav Jain (covering Reliance Retail); and Senior Vice President - E&P Sanjay Roy (covering Hydrocarbons - Exploration and Production).

Using it, analysts across the world tracking the company can toggle with slides and graphics placed on different screens as per the multiple buckets in the results presentation, they said.

They can also download the RIL media release and the transcript of the media and analyst call in PDF formats.

The RIL metaverse also has a special section comprising quotations from Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani.

The metaverse is a virtual space that is built with the idea to immerse users within the online experience, mainly via virtual reality and augmented reality (VR, AR) while enabling them to interact with each other virtually.

There are many types of metaverses, and one can engage in any of them, depending on their preferences -- metaverse being the broad term for a virtual environment one typically enters as an avatar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Industries Limited RIL metaverse
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp