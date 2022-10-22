Home Business

VIL board approves issuing of Rs 1,600 cr debentures to ATC

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) board on Friday approved issuing of Rs 1,600 crore debentures to ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

Published: 22nd October 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) board on Friday approved issuing of Rs 1,600 crore debentures to ATC Telecom Infrastructure. The debt-laden telecom operator, in an exchange filing, said its board approved issuance of up to 16,00 crore rupee-denominated optionally convertible, unsecured, unrated and unlisted debentures having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each. The debentures will be issued in one or more tranches on a preferential basis, and the funds raised will be used to pay amounts owed to ATC. 

“The funds raised shall be used to pay ATC amounts owed to ATC by the firm under the master lease agreements and, to the extent of any remainder, for general corporate purposes of the company,” said the company. Currently, VIL’s tower dues stand at Rs 10,000 crore. Out of this, Rs 7,000 crore is owed to Indus Towers alone, while Rs 3,000 crore is owed to ATC.

The optionally convertible, unlisted, unsecured and unrated debentures (OCDs) will carry a coupon rate of 11.2% per annum, payable semi-annually during its term. Maximum OCD term will be of 18 months from the date of issue and allotment of first tranche of OCDs. 

The company said the preferential issue would be subject to certain conditions, including inter-alia the approval of the shareholders of the company and the Government of India having converted the interest from deferment of Adjusted Gross Revenue and spectrum dues owed by the company.

According to the report, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved the government’s proposal to convert VIL’s pending deals into equity. The conversion of interest on AGR dues, which stand at Rs 16,130 crore means the government will be holding close to 33% equity stake. VIL has been trying to raise funds for the past two year but failed to get any investors.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Idea Limited ATC Telecom Infrastructure ATC OCD
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp