Jio to deploy 5G network in high footfall areas

Published: 23rd October 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) on Saturday announced that it is introducing 5G services in high footfall areas such as educational institutions, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs, among other places. 

The company said this will be in addition to the JioTrue5G service, and the Jio Welcome Offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. “Jio teams are working round the clock to make additional cities go live and increase the availability of True5G-ready handsets,” said the company in a statement.

India’s largest telecom operator has started JioTrue5G-powered Wi-Fi services in the temple town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan. While Jio users will get this service without any charge during the Jio Welcome Offer period, non-Jio customers will also be able to try this service before they move to Jio to get the full and unlimited service experience.

“As stated earlier, 5G can’t remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. 

T20 World Cup 2022
