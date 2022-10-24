John Shaw, husband of Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passes away

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: John Mccallum Marshall Shaw, the husband of Biocon's executive chairperson Ms Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw passed away on Monday morning in a private hospital, family sources said. He was 73.

Shaw was admitted to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, they said.

The exact reason behind the death was not known.

"With profound grief, we inform you of the passing away of John Shaw, husband of Kiran Shaw & former Vice Chairman of Biocon Ltd today morning on Oct 24, 2022," Kiran Shaw's office said in a statement.

He was the whole-time director of Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Ltd as well as its foreign promoter. He was the former executive non-independent vice chairman of the company's board.

He was also a controlling shareholder and director of Glentec International.

Born in 1949, he was a foreign promoter and on the advisory board of various Biocon group companies, former chairman of Madura Coats Ltd, and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

A proud day for me as my husband John Shaw is honoured with Hon Doctorate from his alma mater University of Glasgow pic.twitter.com/uQwoe6kPlp — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 14, 2017

He had 27 years of experience with Coats Viyella plc. in various capacities including finance and general administration in locations around the world before joining the board of Biocon Ltd in 1999.

He graduated with an MA in (Economic Hons.) in History and Political Economy from UK's Glasgow University in 1970. He also received an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow. He did his schooling at Glasgow High School.

Mourning his death, former Infosys director T V Mohandas Pai tweeted, "John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passes away. An extraordinary person, a thorough gentleman, warm, compassionate, always positive, always helpful, loved India, helped build India! We will miss you, John! Om Shanthi."

(With inputs from Express News Service)

