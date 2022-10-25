Home Business

From retail, education to real estate, all sectors explore metaverse space

Though this will be live for only a short period, this will help the ecommerce company to explore more in the metaverse space.

Published: 25th October 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Metaverse

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From retail to education and real estate, almost all sectors are now exploring the emerging technology --- metaverse. Metaverse provides one with a virtual reality experience, and e-commerce platforms make use of this new technology along with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality(VR) to customise the shopper experience.

Ahead of Diwali, Flipkart, which has been experimenting with Web3.0 technology, announced its foray into the metaverse space with Flipverse, where consumers can discover products in a photorealistic virtual destination. This new experience will attract as well as engage users. Though this will be live for only a short period, this will help the e-commerce companies to explore more in the metaverse space.

Flipkart said Flipverse will give brands the ability to generate and create their metaverse-ready digital twin in the virtual world. “The digital twin can then experience brands’ products, win offers and claim digital collectibles that unlock unique experiences and offers,” it said.

Flipkart’s rival Amazon launched ‘Amazon Metaworld’ last month.  

Amazon had said that in this immersive offline space customers can play games, collect coupons and meet their favourite influence.

In its recent report, Nasscom Centre of Excellence-IoT and AI, said metaverse is not a standalone technology, and it is instead a convergence of multiple technologies that is used together to experience it.

Some of these technologies are Blockchain, NFTs, Avatars, XR Technology, 5G, Cloud Computing, etc.

Sanjeev Barnwal, Founder and CTO, Meesho said that the potential for metaverse in the e-commerce industry is immense. “It could help companies simulate the offline shopping experience more effectively by making it interactive and fun. Some interesting use cases could be social shopping or shopping with friends, leading to greater customer satisfaction,” he said.

Business possibilities of the metaverse for the retail industry are endless, and we are all just scratching the surface of an exciting future, said Manasvi Sharma, Vice President of Omni-Channel Platforms at Lowe’s.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Estate Metaverse retail education
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp