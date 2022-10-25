Home Business

Google to end support for Windows 7, 8.1 in 2023

If someone is still using Windows 7 or 8.1, it is advised to upgrade to a supported version of Windows if they want to keep getting Chrome's security updates and new features, the company said.

Published: 25th October 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Google

Google image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Google announced that it will end support for Windows 7 and 8.1 early next year, with a new Chrome version.

The tech giant will officially stop support for Windows 7 and 8.1 on February 7, 2023, when Chrome 110 is expected to be released, the company said on a support page.

Users must ensure their device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases. There will not be any new updates for users of these operating systems, but older versions of Chrome will still function.

If someone is still using Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, it is advised to upgrade to a supported version of Windows if they want to keep getting Chrome's security updates and new features, the company said.

ALSO READ | CCI decision setback for Indian users, says Google

Recently, a report said, with 303 vulnerabilities and a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities as of 2022, Google Chrome was the most vulnerable browser available.

According to the report, the figures were based on data from a database, covering January 1 to October 5.

Google Chrome was the only browser with vulnerabilities in the five days in October, including CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307.

ALSO READ | Will review Competition Commission's decision to evaluate next steps: Google on Rs 1,338 cr penalty

The CVE programme tracked security flaws and vulnerabilities across multiple platforms.

The database does not list details of the flaws, but the report said they could lead to memory corruption on a computer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Windows 7 Windows 8.1 new Chrome version
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp