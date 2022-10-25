Inflation hits FMCG firms’ margins by 50-200 bps

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite strong quarterly numbers posted by the FMCG biggies – ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India -- the impact of inflation on their margins were visible. All have seen their margins dropping by a few basis points thanks to ‘severe’ inflation.

Hindustan Unilever, which posted a 20% increase in profit at Rs 2,616 crore in the second quarter, saw its EBIDTA margins falling by 180 basis points due to ‘unprecedented’ inflation in input costs. Nestle India also saw its EBITDA margin contracting by 250bps YoY to 21.7%, while gross margins declining by 300 basis points year-on-year. ITC also reported the EBITDA margin shrinking by 50bps Y-o-Y to 9.5% due to ‘severe inflationary impact.’

FMCG companies are feeling the inflationary pressure due to both high raw material cost as well as lacklustre demand in the consumer discretionary spending. These companies are depending now on savings and operational efficiencies to keep the cost in check.

“We continue to manage our business dynamically, driving savings harder across all lines of P&L, investing competitively behind our brands and ensuring the right price-value equation,” says Hindustan Unilever in a statement.

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and managing director of the company says: “Demand environment remains challenging with inflation impacting consumption. However, with softening in some commodities and monetary/ fiscal measures taken by the government, we are cautiously optimistic in the near-term.”

Even ITC management said in its investor presentation that inflationary headwinds continue to weigh on consumption expenditure which was partly offset by early onset of festive season this year in some parts of the country.

Inflation continues to remain high, and unlike what was earlier expected the softening of inflation in the second half is not guaranteed. Even members of the Monetary Policy Committee have conceded that uncertainty around inflation remains a big worry. Retail inflation in September 2022 rose to 7.41% after falling to 6.71% in July. Wholesale Inflation continues to be in double digit though it fell to 10.71% after remaining above 14-15% for quite some time.

According to an ICICI Securities report, the Nestle management highlighted in the analysts’ call that fresh milk, fuels, grain and green coffee remain inflationary, while there are early signs of softening in edible oils and packaging materials.

