Home Business

Markets shine at muhurat trading  

Global equities were largely in the positive territory following strong gains on Wall Street on Friday. 

Published: 25th October 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ajay Devgn at BSE building  in Mumbai on Monday | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmarks posted robust gains on Monday as investors built up fresh positions in the special one-hour Muhurat trading session to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079.Extending its gains to the seventh straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 524.51 points or 0.88% to close at 59,831.66. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 154.45 points, or 0.88%, to finish at 17730.75.

In the Sensex kitty, prominent gainers were Nestle India, ICICI Bank, L&T, SBI, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Dr Reddy’s, spurting as much as 2.92%.Only two counters closed in the red — Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank, shedding up to 3.05%.Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their new books in the first session of Samvat 2079.Global equities were largely in the positive territory following strong gains on Wall Street on Friday. 

Barring FMCG, all BSE sectoral indices ticked higher, led by capital goods, industrials, financial services and telecom. A similar trend was seen in the broader markets, with the BSE small-cap index rising 0.99% and the mid-cap gauge gaining 0.5%. In the previous Samvat 2078, the Sensex dipped 464.77 points, while the Nifty shed 252.90 points.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp