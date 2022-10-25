Markets shine at muhurat trading  

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmarks posted robust gains on Monday as investors built up fresh positions in the special one-hour Muhurat trading session to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079.Extending its gains to the seventh straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 524.51 points or 0.88% to close at 59,831.66. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 154.45 points, or 0.88%, to finish at 17730.75. In the Sensex kitty, prominent gainers were Nestle India, ICICI Bank, L&T, SBI, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Dr Reddy’s, spurting as much as 2.92%.Only two counters closed in the red — Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank, shedding up to 3.05%.Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their new books in the first session of Samvat 2079.Global equities were largely in the positive territory following strong gains on Wall Street on Friday. Barring FMCG, all BSE sectoral indices ticked higher, led by capital goods, industrials, financial services and telecom. A similar trend was seen in the broader markets, with the BSE small-cap index rising 0.99% and the mid-cap gauge gaining 0.5%. In the previous Samvat 2078, the Sensex dipped 464.77 points, while the Nifty shed 252.90 points.