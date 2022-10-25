Home Business

Pound up 1 per cent against dollar after Sunak installed as UK PM

At 1320 GMT the pound was up 1.2 per cent to $1.1411, and up 0.7 per cent against the euro to 87.64 pence.

Published: 25th October 2022

Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: The pound rose more than one per cent against the dollar on Tuesday after Rishi Sunak took office as Britain's Prime Minister.

