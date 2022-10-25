Pound up 1 per cent against dollar after Sunak installed as UK PM

LONDON: The pound rose more than one per cent against the dollar on Tuesday after Rishi Sunak took office as Britain's Prime Minister.
At 1320 GMT the pound was up 1.2 per cent to $1.1411, and up 0.7 per cent against the euro to 87.64 pence.
