Google, after being slapped with Rs 936 crore, says reviewing decision to evaluate next steps

Published: 26th October 2022 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Google

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Google said it remains committed to its users and developers and is reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps after fines being imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Google was slapped with fines by the Competition Commission on two occasions in just a week.

"Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, and unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide. And, by keeping costs low, our model has powered India's digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians. We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps," a Google spokesperson said.

After slapping Google with a Rs 1,337 crore fine for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices five days ago, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday imposed a further penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on the tech giant for what it said was "abusing its dominant position" with respect to its Play Store policies, apart from issuing a cease-and-desist order.

The Commission also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

