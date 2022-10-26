Sensex gives up 60,000 level, closes  nearly 300 points lower 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After reclaiming the 60,000 mark in intra-day trade, BSE Sensex fell about 500 points from the day high and closed the Tuesday session at the day’s low. The 30-share benchmark index shed 288 points, or 0.48 per cent to close at 59,544 while the broader Nifty50 ended at 17,640, down 91 points or 0.50 per cent from the previous day’s closing.

Tuesday’s decline comes after the rise in the ceremonial Muhurat trading session on Monday, the best in 14 years. With this, Dalal Street snapped its six-day winning streak as investors booked profit across FMCG stocks amid mixed global cues. Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were the worst performers on the Nifty50 pack, falling 2.8 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

Ajit Mishra, VP - of research, at Religare Broking, said while the global markets are still not portraying any clear trend, the recent buying in heavyweights, especially from the banking pack has lifted the sentiment.

“We may see some consolidation in the index ahead but the tone is likely to remain positive. The focus should remain on identifying stocks from the sectors that are participating in the move without losing focus on risk management citing volatile global markets and prevailing earnings season, he added.

According to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, market attention has shifted to central bank policy announcements since the European Central Bank is expected to hike interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting.

The impending US gross domestic product (GDP) data will give additional clarity to the expectation that the Fed will temper its aggression in regard to rate hikes, said Nair. Foreign investors turned net buyers on Tuesday after buying for two-straight sessions.

As per NSE data, foreign portfolio investors net sold equities worth Rs 247.01 crore. Meanwhile, the Indian currency gave up early gains and fell 4 paise to 82.73 at the close, against the U.S. dollar.

