Home Business

UK to India: WhatsApp service restored after hours-long outage

The messaging app reportedly stopped working at 12.07pm when users complained of not being able to send or receive messages.

Published: 26th October 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp services were restored after a nearly two-hour-long global outage on Tuesday that left users from the UK to India complaining about not being able to send or receive text and video messages.

The messaging app reportedly stopped working at 12.07 pm when users complained of not being able to send or receive messages.  #Whatsappdown tag began trending on Twitter soon after, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

Users from across the world took to social media platforms such as Twitter to report issues. Later on, the US tech giant apologised to its users for the outage globally.

“We are aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and we are working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson of Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook bought the messaging app in 2014. The App has nearly 2 billion users who rely on it for communication and payment services. The error came to notice by the online tool Down Detector, which tracks internet outages around 12.07 pm. According to Down Detector, several users reported they were unable to send messages or make any calls or send images and videos. 

The problem peaked around 12.51 pm. Many users from Turkey, the US, Germany, South Africa, Bahrain, and Bangladesh complained about not being able to use the app.

“The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved,” said Meta Company spokesperson in a statement.

Meanwhile, other Meta-owned services, such as Instagram and Facebook are working fine in India. Last time Facebook and its family of apps WhatsApp and Instagram were down for six hours on October 5, 2021. The outage meant messages were not transmitted to the server and users could not send messages to group or one-on-one chats.

Users take to Twitter
Users of the popular messaging app from all over the world took to social media platforms such as Twitter to report issues on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp WhatsApp services WhatsApp services global outage Meta
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp