UK to India: WhatsApp service restored after hours-long outage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp services were restored after a nearly two-hour-long global outage on Tuesday that left users from the UK to India complaining about not being able to send or receive text and video messages.

The messaging app reportedly stopped working at 12.07 pm when users complained of not being able to send or receive messages. #Whatsappdown tag began trending on Twitter soon after, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

Users from across the world took to social media platforms such as Twitter to report issues. Later on, the US tech giant apologised to its users for the outage globally.

“We are aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and we are working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson of Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook bought the messaging app in 2014. The App has nearly 2 billion users who rely on it for communication and payment services. The error came to notice by the online tool Down Detector, which tracks internet outages around 12.07 pm. According to Down Detector, several users reported they were unable to send messages or make any calls or send images and videos.

The problem peaked around 12.51 pm. Many users from Turkey, the US, Germany, South Africa, Bahrain, and Bangladesh complained about not being able to use the app.

“The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved,” said Meta Company spokesperson in a statement.

Meanwhile, other Meta-owned services, such as Instagram and Facebook are working fine in India. Last time Facebook and its family of apps WhatsApp and Instagram were down for six hours on October 5, 2021. The outage meant messages were not transmitted to the server and users could not send messages to group or one-on-one chats.

Users take to Twitter

Users of the popular messaging app from all over the world took to social media platforms such as Twitter to report issues on WhatsApp

