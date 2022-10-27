Delhi airport operator DIAL to deploy more electric vehicles to reduce emissions

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport operator DIAL on Thursday said it has deployed 57 electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions in the airport ecosystem and more such vehicles will be operated soon.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has initiated the adoption of electric vehicles and aims to replace all diesel and petrol-run vehicles in a phased manner, according to a release.

"In the first phase, DIAL has placed the order for 64 electric vehicles for its airside and landside operations. Of these, DIAL has received 57 electric vehicles and deployed them on the airside and landside. Seven more electric vehicles would be deployed soon," it said.

Out of the 57 electric vehicles, 21 are being deployed on the airside.

The airport operator launched the green transportation programme in June this year through which it aims at swift transition to green mobility.

The airport aims to become a net zero carbon emission airport by 2030.

DIAL also said it is working closely with the airport stakeholders for the adoption of electric vehicles at the airport.

"We have also set up EV charging stations and plan to add more such stations in a phased manner to support the growing need," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

Delhi airport is the country's largest airport and is operated by DIAL, a GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium.

