Moonlighting: IBM says 2nd job is conflict of interest

IBM’s stance on moonlighting comes a week after the second-largest IT services firm Infosys allowed its staff to take up gig work with the prior consent of their manager and BP.

Published: 27th October 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

IBM

The IBM logo (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The issue of moonlighting and the debate around it refuse to die down, as multinational technology company IBM says having a second job is a conflict of interest with the company’s interests. In an internal note to employees, IBM India MD Sandip Patel said, “A second job could be full-time, part-time or contractual in nature but, at its core, is a failure to comply with employment obligations and a potential conflict of interest with IBM’s interests.”  He said the moonlighting concept can cause a lot of confusion if not clarified at a granular level. “Simply put, moonlighting is commonly referred to as having a second job in addition to one’s regular, full-time employment...For example, as an individual, you may operate a small business, but if you spend your work time at IBM doing the same, it will conflict with your official duties to IBM,” he told employees.

In another example, he said, “You (employees) working with competitors in the market over weekends; even though you do so in personal time, it is still a conflict and in breach of your employment obligations.” He also said the company’s stance has always been clear that they encourage every IBMer to bring their whole selves to work. “Be it for art, dance, or music is celebrated here, and in that spirit, we’d love to see you pursue your interests. However, if you advance a personal interest, whether directly or indirectly, at the expense of IBM’s interests, it is treated as a serious conflict of interest and a violation of trust,” he clarified.

IBM’s stance on moonlighting comes a week after the second-largest IT services firm Infosys allowed its staff to take up gig work with the prior consent of their manager and BP (business partner)-HR. Many IT firms including HCL, Wipro and Mindtree have stated moonlighting is unacceptable. Though Infosys allowed staff to take up gig work, it never mentioned the word ‘moonlighting’ and it said in an internal note - ‘No dual employment. HR experts say avoiding moonlighting is not the solution. “However, doing it without the knowledge of the employer would be wrong. Hence, organisations should evoke a policy to lay down the rules for taking up a second assignment on the side,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR Services.

