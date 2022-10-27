Home Business

Rupee rises 34 paise to close at 82.47 against US dollar

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 82.81 against the dollar.

Published: 27th October 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rupees, Case, Income

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 34 paise to close at 82.47 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as the greenback retreated from its elevated levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.15 and witnessed a high of 82.14 and a low of 82.51.

It finally settled at 82.47 against the American currency, registering a rise of 34 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 82.81 against the dollar.

The forex market was closed on Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

"Rupee rose sharply as the dollar plunged against its major crosses. Weaker-than-expected economic data from the US led to a retracement in the dollar," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The expectation is that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hiking cycle.

This sent the euro back above parity with the greenback for the first time in a month, Somaiya added.

The pound extended its gains on optimism that Rishi Sunak and his team will restore stability and credibility in the UK.

"We expect the USD/INR(Spot) to quote in the range of 82.10 and 82.50," Somaiya said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was quoted 0.36 per cent higher at 110.09.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.06 per cent to USD 95.63 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 212.88 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 59,756.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 80.60 points or 0.46 per cent to 17,736.95.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 247.01 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rupee rate INR Indian rupee currency rate
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp