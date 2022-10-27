Home Business

TRAI's concerns over dilution of power under draft telecom bill provisions duly addressed: DoT 

The Department of Telecommunications (DOT), through the provisions of the draft bill, will come down heavily on spammers and those indulging in cyber frauds, sources said.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TRAI's apprehensions over potential dilution of powers under the draft telecom bill have been addressed, and the government may look at the option of taking up provisions related to the strengthening of the regulatory body separately at a later stage, DoT sources said.

On Over-the-top (OTT) communication apps, sources said, the focus is on user protection-related regulation, not licencing.

The Department of Telecommunications (DOT), through the provisions of the draft bill, will come down heavily on spammers and those indulging in cyber frauds, sources said.

Amid reports of TRAI's opposition to certain clauses of the draft telecom bill, that were seen diluting its powers, sources said, ???discussions have taken place between the two sides.

All the outstanding issues have been resolved, they said.

There are no differences between the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the telecom department on this issue, sources said.

The thinking in telecom department now is that specific provisions related to strengthening of TRAI, on the lines of US' Federal Communications Commission or UK's communications regulator Ofcom, can be taken up after a period of time, say 3-4 years, through a separate exercise.

For now, the contentious amendments may be removed from the draft telecom bill, currently in the works.

The government, in the draft telecom bill -- circulated for stakeholder comments last month -- has proposed a provision to waive fees and penalty of telecom and internet service providers.

The telecom department has also mooted a provision for the refund of fees in case a telecom or internet provider surrenders his licence.

Meanwhile, telecom service providers are pushing for OTT apps to be brought under regulation.

They argue that apps offering services similar to them -- say Whatsapp, Signal and other similar apps used for calling and messaging -- should be subject to the same licence conditions as telcos, thus ensuring a level-playing-field for all technologies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRAI draft telecom bill DoT telecom
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp